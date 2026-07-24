RBC Royal Bank (Barbados) Limited today handed over $44,000 to the National Cultural Foundation as an associate sponsor of this year’s Crop Over Festival.

It happened today during an activation event at the bank’s Broad Street location to announce the partnership.

Managing Director at RBC, Shimon McIntosh, said the sponsorship was part of the bank’s commitment to the development of the island’s culture.

Chief Cultural Officer with the National Cultural Foundation, Andrea Wells, said they are grateful for the continued support.