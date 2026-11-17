Reade ends 2026 motorsport season in driver’s seat Published: November 17, 2026 | Updated: November 17, 2026 1 minute read Josh Reade has driven away with the year’s final speed event on the Motoring Club of Barbados Inc.’s calendar. Let’s take a look at the action. Post navigation Previous: Technique women book semi-final spot in PM CupNext: BHTA urges Barbadians to diversify tourism offerings Related Stories 1 minute read WIPO highlights importance of stronger intellectual property protection for local creators November 17, 2026 1 minute read BHTA urges Barbadians to diversify tourism offerings November 17, 2026 1 minute read Technique women book semi-final spot in PM Cup November 17, 2026 1 minute read Regional workshop focuses on strengthening intellectual property enforcement November 17, 2026 1 minute read Tridents gear up for must-win St Lucia showdown November 17, 2026 1 minute read Sea Breeze crowned beach soccer champions November 17, 2026 Top Stories WIPO highlights importance of stronger intellectual property protection for local creators 1 WIPO highlights importance of stronger intellectual property protection for local creators November 17, 2026 BHTA urges Barbadians to diversify tourism offerings 2 BHTA urges Barbadians to diversify tourism offerings November 17, 2026 Regional workshop focuses on strengthening intellectual property enforcement 3 Regional workshop focuses on strengthening intellectual property enforcement November 17, 2026 Police investigating shooting in Pinelands 4 Police investigating shooting in Pinelands November 17, 2026