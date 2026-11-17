Minister of Legal Affairs and Criminal Justice Michael Lashley credits recent legislative reforms with helping to move cases through the criminal justice system.

Contributing to debate on the Supreme Court of Judicature (Amendment) Bill 2026, he disclosed that a number of murder cases have been completed to date.

He says this demonstrates the importance of updating legislation.

Describing the proposed amendment as necessary and timely, Minister Lashley says the faster the backlog is reduced, the more people will feel that justice is being served.

Recent legislative reforms credited with reducing backlog in criminal justice system