Recommendations to reduce heat impact on chickens Published: October 1, 2026 | Updated: October 1, 2026 1 minute read President of the Barbados Egg and Poultry Producers Association, Stephen Layne, is making recommendations to livestock farmers on how to reduce the impact of the heat on chickens. Post navigation Previous: Livestock farmers take measures to protect animals from extreme heat Related Stories 1 minute read Livestock farmers take measures to protect animals from extreme heat October 1, 2026 1 minute read Travel agents excited about year-round Montréal-Barbados service October 1, 2026 1 minute read Flow customers to pay more for broadband and bundled services October 1, 2026 1 minute read Barbados Cancer Society investing in new 3D breast ultrasound system October 1, 2026 1 minute read Alexandra School celebrates Kemar Roach’s latest milestone October 1, 2026 1 minute read Empire dominate Whitehall in BFA Women’s League October 1, 2026 Top Stories Recommendations to reduce heat impact on chickens 1 Recommendations to reduce heat impact on chickens October 1, 2026 Livestock farmers take measures to protect animals from extreme heat 2 Livestock farmers take measures to protect animals from extreme heat October 1, 2026 Travel agents excited about year-round Montréal-Barbados service 3 Travel agents excited about year-round Montréal-Barbados service October 1, 2026 Flow customers to pay more for broadband and bundled services 4 Flow customers to pay more for broadband and bundled services October 1, 2026