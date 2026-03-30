A third straight 30-nil election defeat has triggered a major reset inside the Democratic Labour Party, and its leadership says reconnecting with Barbadians is now job number one.

Acting President Stephen Lashley says the DLP’s General Council will be working closely with constituency branches as part of a wider restructuring effort, aimed at making the party more responsive and in touch with the people.

Mr Lashley says with the February 11th election now behind them, the focus is on listening and rebuilding a party that reflects the voice of Barbadians.

He was speaking at the DLP’s first post-election press conference at its George Street headquarters.

And as part of that rebuild, a new team is being tasked with taking the party’s message back to the country.

He says the group will be made up of individuals reflecting competence, diversity and a commitment to national service.

Their focus will be on key issues like the cost of living, housing, jobs, small business development, education, health care and the country’s overall direction.