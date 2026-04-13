Reece Land residents to get answers on long-standing road issues

After years of uncertainty regarding the state of their road and the future of their homes, residents of Reece Land, Brittons Hill, St Michael will soon be getting some answers, as the Ministry of Transport and Works is urgently reviewing the situation and seeking a solution.

The reassurance from Minister of State in the Ministry of Transport and Works, Dr. Romel Springer, as he toured the area recently with Minister of Transport and Works and Senior Minister of Infrastructure, Kirk Humphrey, and a team from MTW.

Minister Humphrey says he has been informed that a report had been previously done, and he will be working to rectify the problem as soon as possible.