Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is insisting that Barbados must move harder and faster to withstand international economic shocks and growing geopolitical tensions.

She said other islands across the region must also push harder to maintain stability within their nations.

Prime Minister Mottley noted that such efforts are necessary for Small Island Developing States, which face greater vulnerabilities and challenges than many developed countries.

She made the comments during the Possibilities Summit, where she highlighted the importance of resilience and forward planning in an increasingly uncertain global environment.

The Prime Minister also argued that if poverty is to be eradicated at the national level, Barbadians must change their mindsets about how they view and treat one another.