Region urged to reimagine tourism’s role in wider economy

Caribbean tourism stakeholders are being challenged to reimagine how Caribbean tourism interacts with the wider economy and society.

The call from Chairman of the Caribbean Tourism Organisation Council of Ministers and Commissioners of Tourism, Ian Gooding-Edghill.

He says based on a number of developments, including military activity in Caribbean waters dating back to late 2025, ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, and rising oil prices, the region cannot afford to simply depend on tourism.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Tourism in full colour – integrating blue, green, orange and beyond economies into sustainable planning and development.”

Mr Gooding-Edghill, who is also the Minister of Tourism and International Transport, says the CTO Reimagine Plan 2025–2027 places sustainable and regenerative tourism at the heart of the region’s future.