Region urged to step up efforts to combat illegal movement of money

Regional security officials are being urged to step up efforts to stop the movement of money illegally earned, used or transferred across regional borders.

The call comes from Attorney General Wilfred Abrahams.

He was speaking today at the start of the “Caribbean Security Futures Symposium” at Wyndham Grand Barbados.

The forum is hosted by the Regional Security System, in partnership with The University of the West Indies.

Vonardo Corbin has that story.