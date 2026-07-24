Sustaining regional airlift is no small feat, as it requires significant coordination, investment and commitment from all parties involved.

The statement came from Minister of Tourism and International Transport Ian Gooding-Edghill during the launch of a new twice-weekly air service between Antigua and Barbados, operated by Sunrise Airways.

Minister Gooding-Edghill says the success of such air services depends heavily on collaboration among various partners, including airlines, Government agencies, tourism boards and local businesses.

Trevor Thorpe has the story.