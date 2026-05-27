Barbados and the wider Caribbean are expected to benefit from a new strategic regional alliance aimed at boosting investment and financing opportunities.

The development comes as Caribbean Strategic Advisors Inc. and Proven Wealth (Barbados) Limited formalised an alliance focused on strengthening capital mobilisation, productive-sector financing and investment market development across Barbados and the wider Caribbean.

Together, the two organisations plan to establish an integrated regional investment platform designed to connect individual savings and institutional capital with opportunities in infrastructure, energy transition, private enterprise development and broader real-economy growth initiatives.

Co-Founder and Managing Director of Caribbean Strategic Advisors, Oliver Jordan, said the alliance is intended to complement existing financing channels by supporting the origination, structuring and execution of investment opportunities capable of attracting domestic and regional participation.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Proven Wealth (Barbados) Limited, Garfield Sinclair, said the partnership is expected to support Barbados’ continued development as a regional centre for investment structuring, productive-sector financing and institutional capital mobilisation.

He added that the initiative should also contribute to broader Caribbean economic transformation through deeper and more accessible capital markets.