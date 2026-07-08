As Government pumps millions into its education transformation agenda, countries within the region and across the world are inquiring about what exactly Barbados is doing to meet its objectives.

That is according to Minister of Education Transformation Chad Blackman.

He made the revelation during the closing ceremony of the Exploring Leadership Paradigms: Principals and Practices and Developing Teachers’ Efficacy in the Classroom courses.

The courses were offered jointly by the Erdiston Teachers’ Training College and the Edmund W. Gordon Institute for Advanced Study Teachers College, Columbia University.

The two courses challenged educators to examine leadership as a dynamic, collaborative and transformative process, while strengthening teachers’ confidence and capacity to create meaningful learning experiences that positively impact student achievement.

Minister of Technological and Vocational Training Sandra Husbands said Government continues to form partnerships and invest millions in its quest to fulfil the education transformation agenda.