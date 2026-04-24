Regional coaches back CWI high-performance campus plan in Antigua

Several of the region’s best coaches have thrown their full support behind Cricket West Indies’ plans to develop a high-performance campus in Antigua.

It was recently announced that the Antigua and Barbuda Government has given the green light for CWI to construct the campus at the site of the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

The project will be implemented in phases between 2026 and 2030 and will see the redevelopment of the 20-acre campus in Coolidge to create a fully integrated ecosystem for elite cricket development, sports science, education, and commercial activity.

Coaches on the front lines of the ongoing West Indies Championship have applauded the move, saying that it is critical to the future of West Indies cricket.