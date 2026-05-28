Regional coaches complete beach volleyball certification course in Barbados

Nineteen coaches from Barbados, Canada, the Cayman Islands and Trinidad and Tobago participated in a five-day beach volleyball certification course held under the auspices of the International Volleyball Federation.

The programme represents the first official certification course of its kind to be hosted in Barbados and is being viewed as a significant step in the long-term development of the sport locally.

Held at the National Sports Council in Wildey, the course featured rigorous training sessions.

President of the Barbados Volleyball Association, Kenmore Bynoe, described the initiative as highly significant, noting that it marks a major milestone for the sport.

Course instructor Claudia Costa Oliveria of Brazil also praised the strong level of support and enthusiasm surrounding beach volleyball in Barbados.

Meanwhile, President of the Barbados Olympic Association, Sandra Osborne, expressed satisfaction with the continued development and growing popularity of beach volleyball across the island.