The State Funeral set for July 29th for National Hero The Right Excellent Sir Garfield Sobers is expected to be one of the largest gatherings of regional dignitaries and sporting icons ever assembled in Barbados, reflecting the impact Sir Garfield had not only on cricket but on Caribbean identity.

Leading the official delegation is Prime Minister of St. Lucia and Chairman of CARICOM, Philip Pierre. Also attending are former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Dr. Keith Rowley; Deputy Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Clair Leacock; Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister of Sports, Dwayne George; Jamaica’s Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Senator Abka Fitz-Henley; a Parliamentary Secretary from Trinidad and Tobago; and U.S. Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett of the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Cricket West Indies President Dr. Kishore Shallow and Chief Executive Officer Chris Dehring are among the officials attending. They are joined by legendary West Indies captains and players Sir Clive Lloyd, Sir Vivian Richards, Sir Andy Roberts, Richie Richardson and Brian Lara.

Also travelling to Barbados is Richard Stevenson, Vice Chairman of Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club, where Sir Garfield enjoyed a distinguished county career in England.

Their presence underscores the respect and admiration Sir Garfield commanded across generations and across borders.