Regional disaster officials attend emergency shelter workshop in Barbados

Caribbean disaster management officials are in Barbados for a three-day workshop focused on strengthening the management of emergency shelters.

The Caribbean Advanced Emergency Shelter Training of Trainers is being hosted by the International Organisation for Migration and other regional and international entities at UN House in Hastings.

Addressing the opening of the workshop, Chief Education Officer Dr. Ramona Archer-Bradshaw highlighted the importance of training to ensure that vulnerable groups are properly taken care of during disasters.

UN Resident Coordinator for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Simon Springett, stressed that the varying needs of those occupying the temporary accommodations should be met.