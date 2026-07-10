Regional ferry service moves closer to reality

A long-discussed regional ferry service could soon become a reality.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley says discussions are advancing on a pilot project aimed at lowering transportation costs between Caribbean islands.

She said reducing the cost of moving goods around the region remains a top priority for Caribbean leaders.

Ms. Mottley said Trinidad and Tobago may provide one of its existing ferries to launch the pilot programme, while the private sector secures permanent vessels.

The ferry service would initially focus on the Southern and Eastern Caribbean while governments assess port infrastructure requirements.