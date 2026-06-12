Regional law enforcement officers complete CVQ training programme

Law enforcement officers from across the region have benefited from a Training and Development Level 4 Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) course.

The programme was funded by the Regional Security System (RSS) and facilitated by the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Council.

Participants graduated today after successfully completing the 21-day course, which was held at the RSS Training Institute at Paragon, Christ Church.

The programme was designed to strengthen instructional and training competencies among law enforcement personnel, enhancing their ability to deliver effective training within their respective organisations.

Our Anesta Henry has that story.