Reid-Stephen joins New Mexico United FC after a standout 2025 season

Barbados national footballer, Niall Reid-Stephen, has inked a major deal to play for New Mexico United ahead of the 2026 USL Championship season in the USA.

The winger’s transfer, pending league and federation approval from South Georgia Tormenta FC, will equal the record fee paid in a transaction by a USL Championship club to a USL League One side.

Reid-Stephen joins New Mexico United after a standout campaign for Tormenta, which saw the 24-year-old record 13 goals and seven assists in 28 appearances across the regular season and playoffs, earning League One All-League First Team honours.

Reid-Stephen’s 20 goal contributions in league play led League One in 2025, while he also recorded three goals and one assist for Tormenta in the U.S. Open Cup and USL Cup.

Primarily operating as a right winger, Reid-Stephen helped spark South Georgia’s late-season run into the postseason, as the side won eight of its last nine outings to close the League One regular season, recording goal contributions in eight consecutive games prior to the final game of the campaign.

On the international stage, Reid-Stephen has also been a top contributor for the Barbados men’s national team, recording 11 goals and five assists in 22 appearances.