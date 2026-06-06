A religious leader is calling on calypso and soca artistes to release positive music this Crop Over season.

Independent Senator Rev. Canon Dr. John Rogers said some of the music being played on the airwaves is in poor taste and does not contribute to promoting a positive culture on the island.

He says cultural practitioners have a responsibility to produce positive music.

Senator Rogers spoke directly to artistes while contributing to the debate on the Criminal Gangs (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2026.

During his contribution, he expressed disappointment with some of the music he is hearing, particularly songs containing obscene language and those portraying women in a negative light.