Renewable energy is not displacing fossil fuels fast enough.

That’s according to the Special Adviser to the United Nations Secretary-General on Climate Action and Just Transition, Selwin Hart, who says while the transition is accelerating, it remains uneven and deeply unequal.

He was speaking during the first conference on transitioning away from fossil fuels, hosted by Colombia and the Netherlands.

Mr Hart told the conference each country’s task is to navigate this pathway together, and he notes the Secretary-General has called for the creation of a global platform for dialogue on transitioning away from fossil fuels.