Repairs underway at St. Aidan’s Church in Bathsheba

Work is underway to repair St. Aidan’s Church in Bathsheba.

The quaint Anglican church was in need of renovation, particularly to its roof, which is now being replaced.

Workmen have been on site removing and replacing sections of the structure.

The church made a public appeal for assistance late last year and also organised several fundraisers to support the restoration effort.

Organisations such as the Department of Emergency Management and the Prince Hall Masonic Lodge have provided donations towards the project.

Services at the church were suspended last Sunday to accommodate the repairs.

Worship services will resume this Sunday, as the work is being carried out in stages to allow for regular Sunday observances.