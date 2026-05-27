Republic Bank Barbados and Cricket West Indies are helping to develop the next generation of cricket talent in Barbados with the launch of the Five for Fun programme.

The initiative, which is geared towards boys and girls at the primary school level, was launched today in partnership with the Barbados Cricket Association at the Garfield Sobers Gymnasium.

Students from five primary schools attended the launch: West Terrace Primary School, Bayleys Primary School, Blackman and Gollop Primary School, Good Shepherd Primary School and Luther Thorne Primary School.

The Five for Fun format will feature teams of five players competing in two-innings, five-overs-per-side matches at venues across the island.

Zonal champions from Groups A and B will then compete in a round-robin format to determine the top two teams advancing to the final.

Each participating school will also receive a plastic cricket kit containing stumps with bails, two cricket bats, twelve balls and two cones.

Managing Director and CEO of Republic Bank Barbados Limited, Carlene Seuda, also announced an additional incentive for participating schools.

Cricket Operations Manager at the BCA, Wendell Coppin, said the programme and its softball matches will involve 60 schools.

The Five for Fun initiative targets children between the ages of seven and 12 and was first launched in Saint Lucia before expanding to Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana.

Chief Executive Officer of the Barbados Cricket Association, Paul Skinner, also highlighted the benefits of the programme.