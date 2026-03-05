Republic Bank says there will be no job losses as it consolidates two of its branches into a new location at Coconut Walk.

Bank officials say employees who are not assigned to the new branch will be redeployed to other locations across the island.

The bank currently employs around 460 people in Barbados.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Republic Bank, Carlene Seudat, says the move is part of a broader plan to modernise banking services while maintaining customer support across its branch network.