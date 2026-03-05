Republic Bank Barbados is committing more than two hundred thousand dollars towards several worthwhile community outreach programmes.

This money is going towards the bank’s corporate social responsibility programme, Power to Make a Difference (PMAD).

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Carleen Seudat, made the announcement during the official launch of PMAD for the fiscal year 2025 – 2026.

The bank welcomes new partners while reaffirming its commitment to those who have supported the programme in recent years.