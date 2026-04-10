Resident appeals for return to faith following Hindsbury Road fatal shooting

Police are investigating a shooting in Deane’s Village, Hindsbury Road, St. Michael, last night, that left one man dead and another injured.

According to Acting Inspector Ryan Brathwaite, officers responded to the area around 9:18 pm and found a man lying on the roadway next to a motorcar.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations revealed the deceased and another man were conversing when three masked men approached and opened fire before fleeing on foot.

The injured man was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for medical treatment.

A resident said she heard what sounded like gunshots on returning home from church, and is appealing to Barbadians to turn back to Christ.