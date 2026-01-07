Residents raise concerns over Royalton Vessence sewage plant

Concerns have been raised by residents over the timing and location of a sewage treatment plant linked to the Royalton Vessence Barbados development.

At a press briefing held to update the public on ongoing construction, questions were raised about why major works are taking place during the height of the tourist season.

In response, developers acknowledged the inconvenience but said delays were unavoidable due to the complexity of the project.

Executive Vice President of Royalton Hotels and Resorts, Daniel Diaz, addressed the concerns.

Questions were also raised about the placement of the sewage treatment plant, with Minister of Planning and Development, Dr. William Duguid, providing clarification.