Resolution tabled to modernise Barbados’ social security system

A resolution has been tabled in Parliament that, if adopted, could revolutionise Barbados’ social security system.

It relates to portable social security benefits and also involves all workers contributing to and benefiting from the system.

The resolution was introduced by Parliamentary Representative for St. George North and General Secretary of the Barbados Workers’ Union, Toni Moore.

She hopes it will be used to modernise the Barbados National Insurance and Security Act, which was introduced almost six decades ago.