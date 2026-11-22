As Barbados prepares to celebrate its Independence, Acting Superintendent of the Barbados Moravian Church, Reverend Dr Adrian Smith, is calling on Barbadians to remain resilient in the face of challenges and work together to build a stronger nation.

During his sermon at this morning’s National Thanksgiving Service at the Garfield Sobers Gymnasium, he reminded the congregation that resilience has long been a defining characteristic of the Barbadian people.

He stressed, however, that resilience must go beyond words.

He urged individuals and organisations across the island to demonstrate unity through action and work collectively to confront the challenges facing the country.

Reverend Smith also encouraged Barbadians to embrace the concept of learning, unlearning and relearning as the country continues to evolve.

He noted that, in an ever-changing world, the ability to adapt, acquire new knowledge and move away from outdated ways of thinking is essential for both individual and national development.