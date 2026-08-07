Phase Two of the Rise and Reign Cricket Coaching Programme has moved to the Pickwick Club, with participants putting their classroom learning into practice on the field.

The project, launched last year, is a collaboration between Government, Supernova Lab, the UWI Academy of Sport, Barbados Tridents and UNICEF.

Programme Ambassador Shonae Smith says the initiative aims to transform youth cricket development by training coaches and youth leaders in child-centred coaching and mentorship techniques.

Head Coach of the Pickwick camp, Marlon Franklyn, says the programme has been well received.