Rise and Reign programme moves into community coaching phase

Phase Two of the Rise and Reign Cricket Coaching Programme is now underway, with participants taking their training beyond the classroom and into communities across Barbados.

The initiative, launched in August 2025, is a collaboration involving Supernova Lab, the UWI Academy of Sport, Barbados Royals and UNICEF.

The programme aims to transform youth cricket development by training coaches and youth leaders in child-centred coaching and mentorship techniques.

Ann Marie Burke reports that the practical phase got underway at Melbourne Cricket Club.