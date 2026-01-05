Rise in young men seeking help for drug use
More young men are presenting themselves for help at drug treatment facilities and are also coming into contact with the criminal justice system.
That’s according to Deputy Director of the National Council on Substance Abuse, Troy Wickham.
He adds that there is now a diversification of drugs on the local market, with new substances entering circulation.
The NCSA will observe Drug Awareness Month during January under the theme “NCSA: Strengthening Prevention.”