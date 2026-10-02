Rising breast cancer diagnoses among young women

There has been a worrying trend of an increase in younger women being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Barbados Cancer Society Second Vice-President and Chairman of the BCS Breast Screening Programme, Dr Shirley Hanoman-Jhagroo, says breast cancer was traditionally associated with postmenopausal women between the ages of 55 and 65.

She says they are now seeing more women in their late 20s and 30s being diagnosed.

Despite not knowing the exact cause of breast cancer, the Breast Screening Programme is conducting research to identify risk factors that may increase a person’s chances of being diagnosed.