The high incidence of non-communicable diseases among Barbadians is contributing to a significant surge in insurance claims.

Insurance and financial services professional Tyrone Lowe says the increase is having a major impact on the industry.

While unable to provide specific statistics at the time, Mr Lowe, who is also President of the Barbados Diabetes Hypertension Association, noted that insurance companies are increasingly concerned about the rising number of health insurance claims.

He added that the increase in insurance premiums in recent years is a direct response by the industry to the growing volume of claims.