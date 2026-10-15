The RM Cleaners School League Domino Tournament got underway today.

Nine schools are taking part in the competition, with the first round featuring Grantley Adams Memorial, St Leonard’s Boys’, Ellerslie School, Alleyne School, Lester Vaughan, Parkinson Memorial, Graydon Sealy and Daryll Jordan.

Speaking at the opening ceremony at the Barbados Defence Force Headquarters, General Manager of RM General Services, Mark Bynoe, said they were pleased to help facilitate the return of the competition.

A representative of Grantley Adams Memorial School, Kumar Whitehead, says his players are anticipating a keenly contested tournament.