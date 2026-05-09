Roach facing race against time ahead of Sri Lanka series

Kemar Roach is now in a race against time to recover from a hamstring injury ahead of the West Indies cricket team’s two-Test home series against Sri Lanka national cricket team late next month.

The 37-year-old Roach has been ruled out of the remainder of the English County Championship after sustaining the injury on the opening day of Durham County Cricket Club’s match against Middlesex County Cricket Club last Friday.

Roach had signed with Durham for the first half of the Championship season, ending his five-year association with Surrey County Cricket Club.

Durham have since moved quickly to replace the veteran seamer, bringing forward the arrival of South African pacer Duanne Olivier, who had originally been expected to join the club later in the season.

The West Indies and Sri Lanka are scheduled to play two Test matches in Antigua, with the first Test set to begin on June 25 and the second on July 3.