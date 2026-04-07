Hailey Roach will lead the Barbados Under-16 national netball team at the upcoming 22nd Jean Pierre Caribbean Youth Netball Tournament in Trinidad and Tobago.

Roach will be supported by deputy captain Kodeia Gittens in a squad that includes Keziah Jones, Zipporah Greenidge-McKie, Adara Evelyn, Xavianne Alleyne, Cayla Rouse, Sariah Phillips, Jemini Lewis, Tijaya Boyce, Brianna Wallace, Tyra Griffith, Cherish Gibson, Anara Alleyne-Toussaint and Layla Hoffelner.

The tournament is scheduled to run from April 11th to 17th, with Barbados set to open their campaign against Dominica on April 12th.

They will then face St. Kitts and Nevis on April 13th, Cayman Islands on April 14th, Antigua and Barbuda on April 15th, St. Lucia on April 16th, and hosts Trinidad and Tobago on April 17th.

The team, under the guidance of head coach Tricia Briggs and assistant coach Lydia Bishop, will depart the island on Friday.