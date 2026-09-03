Residents in St. Joseph are being told that several long-standing road concerns are set to receive attention, with the Ministry of Transport and Works announcing timelines for work in a number of communities.

A tour through parts of St Joseph yesterday brought Minister Kirk Humphrey and the constituency’s Member of Parliament, Ryan Brathwaite, face-to-face with some of the road problems affecting residents.

Mr. Brathwaite says the visit was aimed at moving their concerns from complaints to concrete solutions.

Minister Humphrey says officials have been visiting a number of areas around the island to see how road works are doing, and that will continue.