The Ministry of Transport and Works will be undertaking road markings along the Ronald Mapp Highway, from Warrens to the St Thomas Parish Church, from Monday, 26th October, to Thursday, 29th October.

The work will take place between 7 p.m. and 4 a.m., weather permitting, and will include painting the centre and edge lines, along with other road markings.

Motorists are advised to expect traffic diversions and possible blockages. They are urged to slow down and exercise caution to protect road workers and avoid damaging freshly painted markings.