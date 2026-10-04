Road Tennis Open delivers plenty of action Published: October 4, 2026 | Updated: October 4, 2026 1 minute read The women’s title remains intact, while the men’s crown returns to a former champion, as the Barbados Road Tennis Open served up plenty of action at the Wildey Gym last night. Post navigation Previous: Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme’s impact extends beyond business Related Stories 1 minute read Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme’s impact extends beyond business October 4, 2026 1 minute read BWU marks 85 years of fighting for workers’ rights October 4, 2026 1 minute read Lions Club of Bridgetown encouraged to support Chapman Challenge October 4, 2026 1 minute read Chickmont eliminated from Prime Minister’s Cup October 4, 2026 1 minute read Tridents cruise past Bermuda to top Group B October 4, 2026 1 minute read Chinese Embassy marks 77th anniversary of founding of People’s Republic of China October 4, 2026 Top Stories Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme’s impact extends beyond business 1 Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme’s impact extends beyond business October 4, 2026 BWU marks 85 years of fighting for workers’ rights 2 BWU marks 85 years of fighting for workers’ rights October 4, 2026 Lions Club of Bridgetown encouraged to support Chapman Challenge 3 Lions Club of Bridgetown encouraged to support Chapman Challenge October 4, 2026 Chinese Embassy marks 77th anniversary of founding of People’s Republic of China 4 Chinese Embassy marks 77th anniversary of founding of People’s Republic of China October 4, 2026