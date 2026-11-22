Road tennis is setting its sights on the international stage, as efforts continue to promote the island’s only indigenous sport to audiences around the world.

An international production crew was on hand to capture a special promotional exhibition match, which was attended by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and Minister of Sports Charles Griffith.

While the focus was on taking road tennis beyond Barbados, there was plenty of action on the court, as two of the island’s top players went head-to-head.

CBC’s Anmar Goodridge-Boyce has more.