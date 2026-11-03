Head of the Barbados delegation promoting road tennis at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua and Barbuda, Shawn Burke, has presented a ceremonial racket to President of the Commonwealth Sports Movement, Dr Donald Rukare.

The presentation took place around midday, ahead of a forum hosted by Commonwealth Sport at the Antigua and Barbuda College of Advanced Studies, Eustace Hill Campus.

It was witnessed by Barbadian road tennis players Shakeem Nurse, Dario Hinds, Rachel Smith and Maria ‘Flowers’ Cumberbatch, who are part of the Barbados delegation promoting the indigenous sport to the Commonwealth movement.

Dr Rukare says he was moved by the gesture while acknowledging Barbados’ efforts to take road tennis to the world.

Among those who stopped by the showcase was Governor of the Central Bank of Barbados, Dr Kevin Greenidge, who enjoyed a friendly knock-up with the Czar of Road Tennis, Dale Clarke.

The showcase will continue tomorrow, with road tennis action moving into various communities across Antigua.