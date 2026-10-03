Road to 60 and Five roadshows aims to boost Barbados’ live music scene

Barbadian entertainers are joining forces to breathe new life into the local live music scene as the country marks its Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

Artist and promoter, Omar “Marzville” McQuilkin, is partnering with Barbadian reggae band “Rite Side of Red” to host a series of live performances leading up to the country’s Independence celebrations.

The series, called “Road to 60 and Five” Roadshows, will consist of nine weekly concerts in communities across the island, beginning tomorrow.

Mr McQuilkin says the aim is to generate greater interest in live music, and open pathways for younger musicians and performers.

He spoke to Vonardo Corbin and cameraman Patrick Murray on the series.

While providing details on the event, he emphasised the need for greater opportunities outside of the Crop Over Festival.

Local entertainer Richard “Scrilla” Straker will be part of the line-up of local acts. He supports the idea.

The weekly roadshows begin tomorrow night at the Grantley Adams Memorial School in St Joseph.