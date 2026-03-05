Road to French Village and Mount Brevitor to be temporarily closed

The public is advised the road to French Village and Mount Brevitor, St. Peter, will be closed to through traffic from Friday, March 6, to Monday, March 23, 2026, between 7:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The temporary closure is to facilitate milling and paving works in the area.

Motorists travelling from Mount Brevitor to Mile and A Quarter will be directed to use an alternate route via Highway 2A.

Detour signs will guide drivers from Mount Brevitor to Indian Ground, where they will turn right to rejoin Highway 2A at The Rock junction.

The public is asked to observe and obey the directions given on signs and by construction personnel in the area.