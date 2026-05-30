Roberts Manufacturing listing hailed as major milestone

Ryan Straughn has described the listing of Roberts Manufacturing Company Limited on the Barbados Stock Exchange as a significant milestone.

Speaking during a ceremony at the Stock Exchange this afternoon, Minister Straughn said the event marks an important achievement not only for the company but also for the wider business community.

He said the listing represents a strong vote of confidence in Roberts Manufacturing Company, signalling trust in its future growth and stability.

The Minister added that the move ushers in a new chapter for the company, creating fresh opportunities for expansion, innovation and increased investor engagement, while reflecting its commitment to transparency, accountability and long-term success within Barbados’ evolving economic landscape.

Meanwhile, Managing Director Jonathan Hart described the listing as a watershed moment for the 80-year-old company.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Barbados Stock Exchange, Marlon Yarde, said the listing is about connecting enterprise with opportunity.

He added that the occasion reflects renewed momentum in the Barbados equity market.