The Roberts Manufacturing Company Limited public share offer will close tomorrow, Thursday.

So far, over 817 applications have been processed for the purchase of Roberts’ shares.

Lead brokers, SigniaGlobe Financial and co-broker Capita Financial Services, have been facilitating hundreds of applications daily as the final deadline approaches.

The strong response reflects growing market interest in one of Barbados’ most iconic manufacturing companies, as Barbadians at home and abroad, local retail investors, institutional investors, staff and long-standing customers move to participate in what has been widely viewed as a landmark investment opportunity.

Managing Director of Roberts Manufacturing Company Limited, Jonathon Hart, says the level of demand has been excellent and reflects strong confidence in the company’s future.

The public share offer officially opened on April 16 and is scheduled to close on Thursday, after which no further applications will be accepted under the current offer.