It has been a bittersweet month for former Barbados, Middlesex and England cricketer Roland Butcher.

He was honoured this month with the Special Lifetime Achievement Award at the 9th Annual Sporting Equals Awards ceremony at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London on April 18th.

However, weeks prior to the event, Butcher’s beloved wife of 46 years, Cheryl Butcher, died in the United Kingdom.

The Sporting Equals event celebrates Black sporting excellence and pioneers of race equality.

The 72-year-old, who is the first Black man to play Test cricket for England in 1981, received the award alongside former England rugby star Maggie Alphonsi.

Butcher, a former cricket commentator and analyst here at the CBC, says the fight for diversity will continue long after him, and he believes the Caribbean must take greater steps to acknowledge sporting achievements.