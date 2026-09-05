The Rotary Club of Barbados West has launched an initiative targeting adolescent boys and men transitioning back into society following incarceration.

President Wayne Alleyne says the club has committed more than $39,000 to the new programme, which forms part of its focus on the power of its influence.

He says it aims to create meaningful pathways for growth, restoration and success within communities.

“The Men and Boys Empowerment Initiative” was launched yesterday at the 3Ws Oval, University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus. It is a collaborative effort, through partnerships with the SAVE Foundation and the Men’s Empowerment Network.

Mr Alleyne says together, they will address the unique challenges faced by men and boys in Barbados.

They will provide support, mentorship and opportunities that foster personal development and community engagement.

Trevor Thorpe reports.