A programme to empower men and boys has been launched in Barbados.

It is the Rotary Club of Barbados West Men’s and Boys’ Initiative.

President of the club Wayne Alleyne says it is a partnership with the Save Foundation and the Men’s Empowerment Network to create pathways for growth, restoration and success for men and boys in Barbados.

He told the unveiling ceremony at the 3Ws Oval, University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, that a special focus of the club this year is to restore dignity and create opportunities for men and boys.