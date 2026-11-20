Barbadians today experienced a live, on-the-road version of the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation’s (CBC) Route 246 radio show.

The popular programme focuses on Bajan history and off-the-beaten-track stories, celebrating 60 years of Barbados’ heritage.

It airs on CBC’s 98.1 The One, with hosts Andre Harewood and DJ Ras, whose real name is Cleophas Osbert Scantlebury, serving as today’s live tour guides.

The buses departed CBC’s car park around noon, taking a scenic route through St Lucy, St Andrew and St George before returning to base.

The tour included stops at popular locations for lunch and photo opportunities with fans.

Mr Harewood spoke to CBC News ahead of the tour.